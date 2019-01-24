To The Daily Sun,
There was a wall dividing a country for 28 years, a "Wall of Shame." I grew up in Germany, just west of that wall. In the long run, that wall did not work, but it inflicted harm on countless numbers of people.
President Trump's insistence on a wall on the Mexican border would be another "Wall of Shame". In the long run, it will not work either. Remaining forever will be another dark, inhuman stain in the history of the United States of America.
Gisela Behrendt Estes
Plymouth
(1) comment
Danke Gisele. You are absolutely correct.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.