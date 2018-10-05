To The Daily Sun,
Are you better off than you were two years ago? This election is really about two contrasting visions for where we’re going. The Democrat Party, the leftists, continue to take extreme radical ideological positions. Their platform is in direct contrast to that of President Donald Trump. They applaud Colin Kaepernick when he disrespects the flag. They embrace Andrew Cuomo when he says America was never that great. They cheer-on Maxine Waters when she says go out and harass people who support the president of the United States. Those are positions the leftists now take. And that is just wrong.
Contrast that with the record of results for the last two years. Taxes have been cut, regulations reduced, the economy is growing at 4.2 percent. Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court. Brett Kavanaugh it now looks like, is going to the court. We are out of the Iran deal, our embassy in Israel was moved to Jerusalem, the hostages were returned from North Korea. It looks like there will be a new NAFTA equivalent available for ratification. These are the two very different visions.
Since the last election, we are significantly better off by nearly every economic measure. The unemployment rate nationally has fallen to 3.9 percent and here in N.H. it is about 2.9 percent. It has remained below 4 percent for the longest stretch in 50 years. Virtually any American who wants a job can get one. The hot job market is drawing people who had dropped out of the workforce entirely back to work. We are providing opportunity to the least employable jobseekers on the margin of the labor market. Unemployment insurance claims are at a 50-year low.
Wages are growing at their fastest pace in a decade. Household incomes are up. The poverty rate is down. After tax incomes are rising even faster thanks to the tax cuts that took effect this year. Business creation and business investment are booming. New business applications have grown about 10 percent faster than the long-run trend would have suggested. Business investment reversed its downward trend on Election Day 2016 and has surged ever since.
This increased economic activity has increased economic growth, to more than 4 percent currently and is on pace to exceed 3 percent annually for the first time since 2005. Better jobs at better wages and a higher quality of life. Blue collar jobs have grown at 3.3 percent so far this year, the fastest pace in 35 years. Full-time jobs are replacing part-time ones, allowing those with service jobs to work the hours they need. The stock market has grown by 40 percent since the last election which is boosting 401(k)s and college savings accounts. Consumer sentiment is near a record high.
Republicans have pursued pro-growth policies. The tax cuts let people keep more of their hard-earned money. They included a new 20 percent small business tax deduction, which allows small business job creators to protect one-fifth of their earnings. The Job Creators Network has traveled across the country speaking to hundreds of small business owners over the last year. They are taking advantage of these tax cuts and the booming economy to reinvest in their businesses and employees.
Voters face a clear choice this election: They can either vote with their pocketbooks and continue the economic progress they've enjoyed over the past two years. Or they can vote for Democrats, the ideologically extreme leftists who promise to raise taxes and pass job-killing regulations that will return us to the stagnation. It is time we vote for a positive path forward. The question that we should ask ourselves before deciding who to vote for on Election Day is whether the direction we are moving in makes things better for us personally. If the answer is yes, we should ignore the political sideshows, ignore the yellow journalists and vote for the party responsible for our heavier pocketbooks.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.