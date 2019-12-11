To The Daily Sun,
Had decided to retire from letter-writing, but just finished reading E. Scott Cracraft’s latest incoherent anti-Trump diatribe and couldn’t stop myself.
He asks us to “confront hatred”. Hey, Scott, sounds like you’re the one with all the hate (and anger). Doubt you’d confront anybody. Safer to hide behind your computer talking trash. Definitely a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).
Prosecute Trump? For what? What “crimes” has he committed? Bob Meade is a real journalist with facts. You have nothing.
You want the IRS to take away the tax-free status of churches? Really? Are we in Russia? Someone better check the local water supplies.
Something’s causing a lot of TDS based on recent letters to the Sun. So much anger. Here’s the real deal, Mr. Cracraft: If you want to rid yourself of Trump, find somebody to beat him at the ballot box (doubtful, hence this current impeachment scam). Don’t blame the Electoral College. Don’t serve us another swamp creature like Hillary or Barry (a painful two-term loser, thanks to Romney).
Disagree? Name the top three Obama accomplishments. Don’t include any of the following: climate change (scam), ObamaCare (lie), giving $150B in cash to the Iranians (stupid), or transgender bathrooms (insane). Eight years of nothing.
As for Hillary, she’s a totally corrupt, failed Secretary of State. An elitist candidate with no record of success who sold her position for personal gain. Ever wonder why the Clinton Foundation’s bank accounts are offshore and out of reach of U.S. reporting? Answer: so nobody knows where the money comes from (although contributions are now down to zero, as Hillary no longer has influence to sell). Did you know the CF gave away less than 10% of contributions? The Clintons spent the rest (millions) on themselves and their friends for “expenses”. Blatant corruption.
Same reason Hunter Biden got a no-show job in Ukraine for huge dollars. Total corruption. Now the Obamas can suddenly afford a $15M mansion. Neither ever had real jobs, unless you count Michelle’s no-show hospital gig. Payback corruption. These people ARE “the swamp”. All using their positions for personal gain.
Really sad to have to read the same boring, deranged rantings of the anti-Trump wingnuts (you know who you are) in The Sun every week. No facts, just lies and opinions. Unfortunately, this will probably continue for another five years, as none of the current crop of Democrats has a prayer of beating Trump (no, not Bernie, not Elizabeth, or any of the other communists now running will ever be president).
But, it’s a small price to pay for having one of the best leaders ever. Trump may not be perfect, but he’s getting the job done. Great economy, low unemployment, rebuilt military, border security. Exactly what he said he’d do (and all the things ObamaCare couldn’t or wouldn’t do).
So resist on, Mr. Cracraft. All you’ve got is a few words in a newspaper. Those of us paying attention see what’s happening and know the truth. Anyone who’s honest with themselves knows it, too.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.