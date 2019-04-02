To The Daily Sun,
Hats off to Mr. Cacraft’s column — to the point and right on the mark.
Unfortunately, with no use of caps, words that use more than four letters, and properly constructed sentences, it’s unlikely you’ll find any Trump lovin’ conservative reading — or understanding it.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.