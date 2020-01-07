To The Daily Sun,
One really has to wonder about the pro-Trumpers and some Christian-Pence evangelicals. It’s quite frustrating they continue to ignore real facts in this severely fractured country. So, here goes.
The economy. This is an Obama success story. Recovery started on his watch. Not Trump. Fact: The economy is not that stable, regardless of current trends. Yes, low unemployment, but many work two jobs to survive. Tariffs have decimated multiple farmers. Trump, economy, fake news. 98% do not live like the 2% and Trump. Get over it.
The Constitution. No President has disrespected this excellent document as he has. Attacks on the press violate 1st Amendment. Attacks on our rights and country, treasonous. Punishment for treason is death per the Constitution. He is a dictator. Get over it.
Climate. It’s virtual reality, it’s happening. When NYC, Boston, Washington, Florida, Philadelphia, the Eastern Seaboard are under water, not fake news. It may well be past the point of no return. Climate change deniers will be buried along with others; this phenomenon does not discriminate. We all suffer from the group of ignorant fools. Or worse, wildfires like Australia could happen here, even on the East coast and New Hampshire! Get over it.
Wealth inequality. The 98% is rising, to a level of 99.95%, bring the greedy rich to the guillotine just like the French Revolution. We can only take so much. We labor, get hurt, cancers, get fatally injured, we are the ones who suffer. We buy their products, make their products that in turn we buy! Yet get meager wages and high prices in return for our efforts. Corporate greed fills Republican coffers for their re-election efforts, then paying corporate power back. Get over it.
Disabled, seniors, the poor are worse off today than when Trump was elected. Evangelicals, stop supporting this President who is no more a believer than the devil. Your own J.C. says judge not less ye be judged. Oh forgot, he was crucified saying “Father forgive them for they do not know what they do!” Then our Social Security is threatened. For many, this is our only income! The Bible says the poor and the meek shall inherit the earth. We can, we must, we shall. This is the 98% we’re talking about. Get over it.
Racial and religious abuse. First Amendment protects us from this and protects all believers regardless of your religion. Most if not all religions preach harmony, love and peace. War is not the solution and furthers worsening climate issues. Get over it.
The terrorist attacks on our country come from the one and only Donald Trump. He’s the real terrorist of not only to the U.S., but all humankind. He is the real threat to all our existence. This is not a partisan issue, it belongs to all of us. Now that Iran is bombed, how soon will another 9-11 take place? Get over it!
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
