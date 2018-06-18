To The Daily Sun,
My friend Steve Earle suggests that we “fight evil” in this November’s midterm elections. This is one of the very few times I agree with Mr. Earle and I plan to follow his advice. I will vote and work for anyone who opposes Trump’s evil agenda at any level of government. I will also be supporting candidates for Congress with the guts to impeach him or find a way to remove him under the 25th Amendment. In addition I will be supporting candidates in favor of sane health care reform, sane immigration policies, and sane gun laws.
Unfortunately, that is not likely to include many Republicans! As far as Trump stepping down, a GOP “family intervention” of the sort that got President Nixon to resign, is unlikely to work with an egomaniacal narcissist like Trump.
I encourage all citizens to get out and vote this fall for candidates who stand against the real evil Trump represents. We liberals and progressives share some responsibility for Trump’s victory. Many did not vote, assuming Hillary would win. Others were too “pure” to vote for Hillary. While midterm elections are just as important as presidential elections, they usually have the lowest voter turnout. We must change that pattern.
Getting rid of Trump NOW is extremely important. A recent writer to The Sun suggested that we wait and vote him out in 2020. Many of us “Trump Resistors” might have said the same about any other president. But Trump is doing more damage domestically and internationally every day.
At the 1787 Constitutional Convention, many founders did not want to include provisions for impeachment in the new constitution. They, too, felt that we could just wait four years. It is said that Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, the “wise elder” among them, pointed out that in a republic, if we did not have a way to lawfully and peacefully remove a criminal sitting president, we were left with only one alternative: assassination. The other Founders agreed Ben was right and included an impeachment clause.
Trump has proven himself incapable of being president. He is rude, mean, offensive, racist, misogynist, authoritarian and apparently, does not believe in our system of checks and balances. He insults our allies at a time American needs allies. He has a trail of corruption a mile long. He also suffers from severe mental and emotional problems. He is dangerous.
And, many of Trumps sycophants, are even more extreme and dangerous than Trump himself. Some are avowed racists and/or religious extremists. Many are the same people who promised a “Second Amendment” solutions had Hillary won. Already some are suggesting shooting liberals and progressives. And, of course, they have the guns!
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
He needed to go a long time ago!!!!
