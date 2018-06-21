To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Jim Mayotte's statement that "Trump has done more in 511 days than Obama did in eight years." I would like to begin by describing what I believe "Makes America great."
America is great because:
- America is a land of diversity, which came about mostly through immigration.
- America's globalization of our economy and trade allows the average citizen to buy a multitude of products, from technologically advanced electronics to worldwide food products.
- We believe that America should lead the world in humanitarian and scientific efforts.
- We believe that all American citizens should be treated equally regardless of their race, religion or gender identity.
- We believe that politicians should run for office because they want to improve the conditions of American citizens, not as part of a profit-making scheme.
- America should have a free press that is not insulted and that doesn't have its rights infringed upon by our president.
- America has free elections that are not unduly influenced by foreign powers.
- The American president knows that he/she cannot remain in power indefinitely and cannot help undermining our election process.
- America has an independent judicial system that is recognized by our president as being fair and independent.
- America has foreign allies that uphold similar principles to the ones stated above.
The above principles are not "Democratic" or "Republican" policies but are principles of our democracy, as eloquently described in the United States Constitution.
Trump is using his policies and tweets to undermine these principles. Many of his actions are even anathema to previous "Republican" ideas. They include excessive deficit spending, especially in times of economic prosperity; the overhaul of free trade agreements; and "cozying up to" leaders of totalitarian countries.
Many well-known Republican politicians who are no longer under Trump's thumb are sharp critics of Trump's policies, because they know that they go against basic American values. These include the Bushes, John McCain, Mike Bloomberg, and Robert Mueller. I even have a few former Republican friends who intend to vote Democratic because of Trump's abhorrent policies.
I believe that Trump's policies are meant to isolate America from the rest of the world, to divide us as a nation, and to strengthen his "base" so that he can remain in power indefinitely and profit financially from his personal businesses.
Yes, Jim Mayotte, you are correct that "in 511 days Trump has done more than Obama" because he has changed — mostly through undemocratic executive orders — what our American values are. So, Trump supporters, if you continue to support, and intend to vote to re-elect President Trump in 2020, you must be willing to admit that the 10 enumerated principles I listed above are no longer important to Trump or you as part of our American democracy.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
