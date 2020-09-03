Dear Editor:
Really, Trump shows his true self often, which is not the rosied-up self from Republican Convention time with its hype, through to November 3 voting. True Trump self I just came across in an Oct. 19, 2017, news article, found while cleaning around my computer. True Trump shows in gone-public interaction with the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, killed in ambush in Nigeria. Trump called and told Myeshia Johnson, "He knew what he signed up for," and called her husband, "your guy." Sgt. Johnson's mother called the President "disrespectful." Trump characterized the exchange as "a very nice conversation." He does glossing often. There's what actually happened and also how he calls it.
The bad Trump temper aimed at Sen. John McCain is in the October, 2017, article too. In July of 2018 Trump believed Putin over our U. S. intelligence agencies, on 2016 election meddling (we hear now about that criminal behavior repeating). Trump publicly vouched for President Putin's sincerity because Putin denied meddling. Trump believers - do you see yourselves as Russia-lovers?
Trump not only fudges reality, he's also a sucker. Time for this dangerous embarrassment to be out of our White House.
Sincerely,
Lynn Rudmin Chong
(1) comment
👍🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.