To The Daily Sun,
Let’s see, according to Donald Trump, Revolutionary soldiers in the 1700s stormed airports. Anyone who doesn’t genuflect to him is “scum” women are fair game to be ridiculed for their looks, menstruating, and having the gall to run for president. Let’s not forget disabled reporters who are ridiculed, war heroes (and possibly the last Republican with any integrity and courage) such as John McCain who are insulted. The Free World laughs at him while he’s having bromances with dictators like Putin. I could go on and on.
Joe Biden called out a person who stated a lie about him.
Oh my goodness, how terrible.
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
