To The Daily Sun,
Watching our patriots and military sing our National Anthem and God Bless America while the fireworks light up the skies around our country's capitol city, I have renewed hope for the restoration of our nation's freedom and autonomy. My renewed faith in the sovereignty of our country comes from the unlikeliest of leaders. A brash, sometimes vulgar and bombastic former television star has risen from the ashes of a misguided and milquetoast laden Republican party.
Thank God for Donald J. Trump.
The Grand Old Flag is playing now and a hopeful smile crosses my face as I recall a six-year-old girl in foster care this July and another six-year-old last July who both sang that song for me as I transported them to visit their birth families. Two beautiful young minds who have not yet been indoctrinated by leftist academicians to believe that they should not be proud of their country and the flag for which it stands. A recent Gallup poll reports that almost half of today's college students are not proud of having the good fortune of being blessed to live in the greatest country in the world.
It is President Trump who became the candidate who understood that this country is enmeshed in a political, cultural and ideological civil war. It was he who seemed to understand better than the other GOP hopefuls that our leviathan federal bureaucracy has evolved into the soft despotism that Tocqueville had warned about so long ago. Trump is fighting back in his loud, transparent and often "in your face" manner. Returning money to citizens, cutting economy stifling regulations, calling out the dishonest and partisan, progressive media, appointing judges who are constitutionalists, fighting evil around the world by leading from the front, being the first president in over three decades to actually attempt to secure our borders and bringing about a robust economy that offers hope for all including blacks and Hispanics are but some of his major accomplishments. But perhaps the most important is President Trump's willingness to take on the corrupt deep-state politicians and globalists who have taken it upon themselves to attempt a totalitarian power grab that threatens to destroy our Constitutional Republic.
I have renewed hope when liberal professors such as Jonathan Turley and Alan Dershowitz are nevertheless ethical constitutionalists and are very unhappy with the way the Democrats are acting in deference to the Constitution. I have renewed vigor to continue to fight for this Christian nation when gay liberals such as David Rubin, Brandon Straka, Chadwick Moore and Tammy Bruce are unafraid to point out how far to the left the Democrat Party has gone with it's effort to fundamentally transform this country into a socialist, third world disaster. Specifically, by opening our borders, shutting down ICE, opening our prisons, providing free college education, health care and offering a minimum monthly wage for all.
Turning this country away from it's Judeo-Christian roots while promoting a secular, morally decadent, private lifestyle choice of self-indulgence is the madness of socialist, progressive leftist ideology that is sinking the Democrat Party into the soulless abyss. And now as I listen to America the Beautiful and the words "God shed his grace on thee," I reflect once more to the words of our first Vice President, John Adams, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." God bless America and God bless our 45th president.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.