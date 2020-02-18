To The Daily Sun,
I have asked myself many times why Democrats and the media hate President Trump so much and it came to me when working with another contributor to the LDS on this joint LTE. https://tinyurl.com/v97vd6d. The key takeaway was that, as a result of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA), the rich are paying more in “income taxes” and the low and middle wage-earners are paying less. We could not agree on an amount but my estimation was the rich paid about $200 billion more and the low and middle wage earners got to keep about $100 billion more of what they earned.
So why is this important? Because it exposes yet another lie, perpetrated by Democrats and the left-leaning media. I have heard both speaker Pelosi and recently Mayor Bloomberg say they were going to repeal the TC&JA because it benefited the rich. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The rich media commentators are in full panic mode because they are taking a gut punch to their wallets and purses.
I often wondered how much Anderson Cooper ($11M), Rachel Maddow ($7M), Mika Brzezinski ($2M), Jon Stewart ($25M), etc. were paid. Well, here is a link https://tinyurl.com/skzm42g containing at least 60 of the most influential political commentators. Most get paid to come on day after day and accuse the president of being a racist, betraying his oath of office and creating the hate and division in this country. They give free air time to anyone that will take an opposing view to something president Trump said or did. They have in effect run a 3-year negative ad campaign to ensure he’s not reelected this year.
So, why have they done that? Well, let’s step back and ask the question “Who can afford to pay millions of dollars a year to someone who can lie convincingly?” The answer is billionaires and if you look at the current field of Democratic candidates there are two running, Tom Steyer and Mayor Bloomberg. What I find fascinating is that Mayor Bloomberg owns and operates Bloomberg media. Needless to say, they are left-leaning. https://tinyurl.com/y7cwhtn3. If you read the link, you will see that Bloomberg Media said they would not investigate any Democratic candidates. No mention of President Trump so I guess it’s OK to investigate a political rival so long as it’s not VP Biden?
I’ll close this letter with an opinion. The reason President Trump is resonating with middle America is because he has their backs and is trying to level the economic playing field by increasing taxes on the rich and reducing them on the low- and middle-income families. If you don’t believe me, just pull out your 2017 and 2018 tax returns and see for yourselves. The Democratic elites are trying to recoup their losses due to the TC&JA and spending $2 billion to recover the $200 billion the TC&JA cost them. It’s a wise investment if successful; however, it could backfire if President Trump wins again!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
