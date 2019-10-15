To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump treats American foreign policy as if he’s on a reality show. He approaches every situation with the question: how can I use this to benefit me personally.
Most recently, after a phone call with President Erdogan of Turkey, he suddenly withdrew protection from the Kurds. Because Erdogan considers them as enemies this abandonment leaves them alone to face an offensive from the far more powerful Turkish military. For years the Kurds have been our most reliable ally and the key fighters against ISIS. Aside from Turkey, the biggest beneficiaries of Trump’s action are Russia, Iran and Syria. It’s particularly a huge gift to ISIS. In a rare instance of bipartisanship Republicans as well as Democrats overwhelmingly condemned this stab in the back.
Why is Trump so eager to cater to Turkey’s strongman? Maybe sometimes we should just follow the money. Businesses tied to the Turkish government are major patrons of the Trump organization. His companies make millions from Trump Towers in Istanbul. The man who pays licensing fees every year is one of the richest men in Turkey, as well as a supporter and business partner of Erdogan.
This is far from the only time that Trump’s private business interests help explain who he cozies up to. Why does he always support the actions of the murderous crown prince of Saudi Arabia? Well, for years Trump has done business with the Saudis. He’s bragged about how much he makes from them, and they continue to put money in his pockets. His son-in-law’s family company has also financially benefitted from its deep financial ties with the country and its rulers.
Then there’s Russia. Trump business plans have relied on Russian money. Russian oligarchs have long used Trump properties for their money laundering by making loans and by buying up luxury apartments in his buildings. Both of his sons said that company projects have depended on Russian funds. Donald junior publicly claimed that “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets...We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” That might help explain why he’s so subservient to Vladimir Putin and why we see such shameless spectacles as their joint press conference. Trump might as well have been crawling on all fours, with a dog collar around his neck and Putin leading him on a leash.
From day one Trump has treated the presidency as a money-making opportunity for himself and his business. He can’t afford to do anything that jeopardizes his sources of cash. Throughout his life he’s shown that he has only one loyalty. He’s not loyal to any other human being and he’s not loyal to the United States. He’s loyal only to Donald J. Trump. Looking out for America’s interests will never get in the way of taking care of his own.
Ed Allard
Laconia
