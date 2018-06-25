To The Daily Sun,
Scott Cracraft suggests we need to remove Trump because he's evil. Evil is like beauty, what's beautiful or evil is very much in the eye of the beholder. For Democrats, Donald Trump can't be allowed to be seen doing anything positive, even when he does.
If Trump's re-elected, the suicide rate for Democrats will hit the stratosphere. The Democratic Party has never been more embarrassed in its entire history. A Republican carnival baker with zero political experience defeated their celebrity candidate with incredible political experience. More humiliating, she was the wife of the most popular past president still living.
Trump's victory has been a total rebuke and slap in the face for everything the Democratic Party stands for or has ever stood for. That's why you can read "Trump is evil" diarrhea from the donkey parade that includes Cracraft, Joseph Jr, Loesh, Vervaeke, Veverka, Weinreb, Dawson, Trombi and others every day in The Sun. Since Barack Obama's has headlined the Democratic Party's ticket they have been handed their biggest political slaughter of the last 100 years. That includes the loss of the Congress, Senate, White House, 1,000 state government seats and 15 governorships. Their political pain is excruciating. TRUMP WON! They have NO CHOICE but to scream evil. It isn't logic the parade screams. It's DESPERATION. Democrats need a FALL GUY for a political slaughter at that level.
VINDICTIVE is the only word that comes to mind when I read Scott's letter. He's education's HATE envoy. Intellectualism and reasoned debate on campus has been replaced by a HATE salesman. We should have known they would behave like this. They gave us all a clue within 24 hours of Trump's victory — building-torching, mindless, wanton, property destruction, insults and rants. Then the first "head fake:" Trump wasn't the legitimate president. He didn’t win the popular vote. No matter, every president since Washington had been elected from the Electoral College. Then the 2nd "head fake:" Democrats scream they lost solely because the Russians spent a few chump change bucks on Facebook. Let some logic hit your brain. Those few thousand compare to the BILLION Democrats spent trying to ram-rod Hillary, "fake dossier and all," down America's throat. You can smell and taste the REVENGE on their breath in Scott's letter.
It's revenge, not logic, reasonableness, honesty, parity or even fairness they want. The only thing that will restore their dignity is a dripping, bloody piece of Trump's ass. Nothing else will sate this group of savage, rabid, foaming at the mouth dogs seeking revenge for the political pummeling they have experienced. They have the morals of jackals. The emotions of a "lynch mob,". The IQ of Forrest Gump and the soul of "Jack the Ripper." Trump has to be EVIL they have no other place to park the "anger baggage" their lugging.
Let me close with some HONEST FACTS. No hyperbole, no conjecture, no foam, no anger. Trump's public polling support today mirrors Obama's and Reagan's 18 months in. THE ECONOMY IS HUMMING ON ALL CYLINDERS. It's operating about 35 percent faster than Obama's did. That’s equates to another trillion dollars or two of increased economic output to be shared . Worker wages are rising quickly. Profits are vibrant. Business investment is vigorous while unemployment could fall below 2 percent next year. Only the second time in our history. The financial prosperity generated by this momentum is reaching Main Street and the middle class. Most people will experience LOWER federal TAXES next year. You will EARN more and KEEP more (THANK YOU DONALD) while the consumer confidence needle sits steadily on high.
If Barack Obama had produced this level of economic prosperity the donkey parade would be commissioning a bronze statue of him to REPLACE THE STATUE OF LIBERTY that has stood in N.Y. harbor since 1875. You think I am kidding? I am not. IF PROSPERITY LIKE THIS IS EVIL, I DEMAND FOUR MORE YEARS OF IT! If you have brains you will, too! Trump will always be evil. He beat the Democrats "FAKE DOSSIER DARLING" — Hillary. That was evil.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.