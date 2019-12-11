To The Daily Sun,
I have written many letters on the misinformation in the media and yet the left is convinced everything they hear on cable news is accurate and no amount of facts will deter them. Here is a short list of “news” stories pushed by CNN, MSNBC, ABC and others.
• President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election based on one 20-minute meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump tower with some on his campaign team.
• After that was proven false, the same “news” outlets pushed an obstruction of justice narrative for the next six months. That fell apart when Robert Mueller was called in front of Congress and said there was no obstruction by the Trump organization.
• Does anyone recall the Covington High School student wearing a MAGA hat accused of harassing a native American in Washington, D.C.? The Washington Post, CNN and NBC are still fighting a lawsuit for that jump to judgement — https://tinyurl.com/t6626lg.
What do all of the above have in common? They were all proven false and had one purpose, which was to make this president unelectable in 2020. And it’s working! The letters to the editor from the Trump haters have not wavered. At this point, I believe if president Trump walked on water, healed the sick and raised the dead, the Democrats and left-leaning media would start impeachment hearings because he was putting ship-builders, doctors and morticians out of business.
I’m a Trump supporter because he supports the things I support, like the military, law enforcement and first responders. He believes in freedom of speech, that late-term abortion is immoral and law-abiding citizens should have the right to bear arms. He signed into law the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) that gave the bottom 60% of wage-earners a tax break and jobs are coming back to America. Unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years and the stock market is at its highest level ever. He unleashed the U.S. military that crushed ISIS in Syria and Iraq. He signed bills to address the opioid crisis and lower drug prices — https://tinyurl.com/v5nbdw3. He negotiated a trade deal with Canada and Mexico that is being held up in the Democratically controlled house. He’s building a wall on our southern border to stop drugs from coming into our country and so we decide who is admitted based on merit. He has at least stopped North Korea from further nuclear bomb testing and launching ballistic missiles that could reach the USA. He reimposed sanctions on Iran which is allegedly the world leader in supporting terrorism. I could go on!
What do all these have in common? Democrats and the left-leaning media never talk about them!
I’ll close this letter with an opinion. President Trump’s only “crime” is exposing the Democrats in Congress and left-leaning media as the small-minded, vengeful and hateful individuals they are. Impeachment is their only legal option to stop him and they are now bungling that!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
