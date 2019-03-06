To The Daily Sun,
My apologies to Mr. Ewing and readers of this forum for my oversight in the reading of “members” for “numbers” in Mr. Ewing’s recent letter. This was not a calculated covert attempt on my part to deceive the reader, as one paranoid contributor would like to imply, but an honest error.
That having been said, I made attempts to rectify my error by researching the DHS website to verify Mr. Ewing’s claim of daily murders of U.S. citizens by illegal immigrants — there are no such statistics provided. Unless Ewing can reference reliable sources, I must continue to assume that his numbers have been basically made-up. There isn’t any good data on the number of crimes committed by people who immigrate illegally, but conservatives are quick to embrace any number — the higher the better.
Immigration has become a most difficult, emotional and politicized issue. It is because of its highly-charged complexities that make it unlikely for politicians of either party to risk the middle ground.
Once again, a conservative contributor to this forum childishly whines of “trump hate” based on his victory in the 2016 election. He insists that I’m suffering from grief, I contend that this individual and his ilk, while basking in the sunshine of a Hillary Clinton defeat, can’t move on and recognize the disaster they’ve created sitting in the oval playpen — they have retained no capacity for embarrassment. It’s not hate for this president, but a love for our nation and a concern for the havoc he unleashes on a daily basis.
The continued referencing of Clinton’s loss, is nothing more than conservatives using it as a continued utility for firing up their base. Clinton and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi are the Republican/conservative villains-in-chief in the post-Obama era.
The election of Trump has turned out to be the worst experiment of a businessman running the country. Not that it might have turned out differently had it been a person of substance, but Trump is an inexpressibly sad specimen. His childlike ignorance — preserved by a lifetime of single-minded self-promotion — concerning governance and economics guarantees that whenever he must interact with experienced and accomplished people, he is as bewildered as a kindergartner at a seminar on string theory — he has redundantly demonstrated this on multiple occasions.
I would ask my protagonist friend, that rather than blame my feelings for Trump on the outcome of an election, consider acknowledging that Trump is the ultimate creator of this disastrous administration and has no one to blame but himself.
Robert Miller
Alton
(2) comments
We who voted for Trump are quite happy with his over all performance. That he drives his detractors nuts is just a bonus.
👍🏻Again!
