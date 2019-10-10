To The Daily Sun,
The Impeachment process is not Trump vs. Democrats; it’s Trump vs. the Constitution and American people. The only item mentioned is that Articles of Impeachment require 2/3 vote by House of Representatives. Inquiries do not require votes. As conservative Republican George Conway indicated, Pelosi is incorrect to pursue the matter in the courts. It’s only to be done at the legislative level. Subpoenas are not required. The Supreme Court does not participate in this process. All that is needed is to present the Articles of Impeachment. The Senate is both judge and jury. This has taken entirely too long.
Trump has created the worse Constitutional crisis in American history. Those who support Trump are dangerously in denial. That this country is on a precipitous path to an ideological civil war is an understatement. What’s right or wrong is defined by the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Any attempted deviation is potentially a treasonous action. While not directly written into this Law, most often this is punishable by death. His actions in Syria have made the situation overseas worse, already fatally affecting many of our Allies, the Kurds. Trump is the antithesis of the Constitution’s existence, with the potential to destroy this country. These are the facts which his supporters deny.
Our Constitution and our Union is at stake. It’s time for all of us to rise to prevent this overthrow of our Democracy by Trump, Pence, and Giuliani. It’s time for them to go. They must be held accountable for their actions. Articles of Impeachment are essential to conserving the greatest human experiment respecting the dignity of all people, it was designed to protect. It’s all our responsibility, regardless of party and religious affiliation. The decision rests with all of us: Do we want a nation of dictatorship, or do we want to conserve our Constitution and the Democracy it supports?
Robert T Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
