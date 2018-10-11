To The Daily Sun,
Oh boy! I just watched the meeting Kanye West had in the oval office with the president. If you haven’t seen it go online and watch it.
This president meets with Kanye West, Kid Rock, and others but won’t speak to the press other than Fox News. They ask only softball questions and do no follow up or point out to him that he has trailed off from what was asked and is once again congratulating himself for something he didn’t actually do.
What a circus in the White House. It’s too bad that Barnum & Bailey has closed because this is where they really belong. SAD!
Paula Trombi
Meredith
(1) comment
Right on! 🌼
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.