To The Daily Sun,
On July 2 you printed a cartoon called Trump gourmet. To say the least this is as disgusting as it can get. I would expect no less from a liberal media.
You should apologize to your readers for this piece of (expletive) you published. Your editor should be fired as this shows he is bias and he had the say to not publish this cartoon.
I go out of my way to get this paper every day. Is there no respect for our president or our flag anymore? I truly believe this country is headed for another civil war if the hate continues. Please retract that cartoon
George Wright
Campton
