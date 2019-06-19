To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Miller's letter, "Trump must resort to conspiracy theories to rally his base," I would like to say that the reason that there is so much division and hate in this country is not because of Trump, but because of the lies that are spewed to people in school and in the media. On many college campuses free speech has been done away with, so that people can no longer have differing opinions because many socialists believe that if you don't agree with them, then you hate them. Also people are taught in history classes that white Europeans are horrible monsters and everyone else is the victim, which is a lie and anyone who does serious research will see that it is false.
Secondly, what Trump said on July 27, 2016 ("Russia, if you're listening, I hope you find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you'll be rewarded mightily by our press.") was a joke. Don't you recognize a joke?
Thirdly, President Trump does not embrace dictators. Trump, like many Americans, would love to see North Korea as a free country and he would like to see the mass persecution of Christians in the Middle East stopped, which is why he is a little mad with the U.N., for the U.N. simply ignores this and refuses to do anything about it. It's funny so many Democrats say Trump doesn't support the Constitution, because Democrats are the ones who said that the Constitution is a living document and outdated so it should be done away with. Trump defends the Constitution and abides by it, for the most part, just like every American should.
Lastly, you say that Trump routinely attacks institutions such as the media, the electoral process, etc. He attacks the media because the media hates him and slanders him every chance they get. He attacks the electoral process because in some states, like California, they accept late ballots after the polls are closed or they do a recount after Republicans win, so that they can keep Republicans out of office. Democrats are the ones who want the popular vote to be what determines who the president is, instead of the Electoral College.
Thomas Monico
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.