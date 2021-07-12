To The Daily Sun
We are both NH emergency physicians who worked in the LRGH emergency departments throughout the pandemic with Em-Staff, a company founded in NH on tenets of conscious capitalism: providing high quality local healthcare staff to hospitals, charging less than national staffing companies, while following ethical business practices.
When LRGH filed for bankruptcy, they gave written assurances that we would be paid, and we were paid from Oct. 2020 to March 2021. When Concord Hospital took over May 1, the EDs continued to run uninterrupted. When no paychecks arrived in May for our work in April, we were told LRGH "no longer existed" due to the sale, and we would need to file with bankruptcy court to see if we would get paid. This despite patients being billed for our services in April and the full time ED staff being paid for April.
If this is how bankruptcy works why would any staff continue to care for patients during hospital bankruptcy? We are not banks holding hospital mortgages that have federal loan guarantees when bankruptcy occurs. We are individuals supporting families, caring for our community, and were truly "tricked" into providing a free month of labor. Not get paid at all for treating patients, including those with COVID, makes the `'healthcare heroes' slogans ring hollow.
Countrywide, smaller hospitals are being acquired by large healthcare corporations. The acquiring corporations cut services, lay off local healthcare employees in the name of ‘sustainability’ and ‘increased efficiencies’. It's analogous to the loss of community businesses to big box retailers. Soon all the smaller hospitals that are merged into regional systems will have no local staff left to provide healthcare for their community.
Heidi Blake, MD
Michelle Diaz, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.