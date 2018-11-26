To The Daily Sun,
This summer our family's land was logged. This fall I have seen only one deer which had large antlers. Over the years I have put out many things to keep deer from eating plants near the house. One deterrent is human hair in plastic netting tied to the yew bush next to our front steps. And coyote urine, wolf urine, Milorganite, plastic streamers and most recently Bobbex Deer Repellent. These deterents have all worked for a while.
Milorganite was covered by the recent snowfall and Bobbex was washed away by the heavy rains. Thinking the plastic netting filled with human hair was sufficient, I did not reapply the Bobbex. The deer ate the plastic netting with the human hair and took a large gouge out of the yew bush branches. I have since applied Bobbex and it has so far kept the deer away, I see the deer prints making a u-turn in the snow away from the bush.
About a year ago, I read on the computer that a deer was spotted with human bone in its mouth. An expert said deer are omnivores and do eat flesh which sometimes includes human parts.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
(1) comment
A 30-30 works very well, for agricultural purposes of course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.