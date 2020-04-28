To The Daily Sun,
You can tell that Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky have never run a business before.
For them to honestly suggest that now — during a global pandemic and looming economic downturn — is the best time to raise taxes on Granite State businesses and employers is lunacy. Employers are looking forward to re-opening when it is safe and scaling up their businesses again to pre-COVID activity. To throw in a potential tax increase into that mix would be terrible.
Government needs to be as flexible as they expect business owners to be. When the budget compromise was agreed to, our economy was booming and no signs of an upcoming widespread virus were there. But now, with a pandemic that has led the government to shut down large swaths of economic activity, the government should be more flexible and remove the triggers for tax increases. When originally devised, the trigger was in place in case revenues were below projections due to the decisions of businesses through a natural economic cycle. There has been nothing natural about the last six weeks and Democrats should realize that.
I am hopeful that Democrats will join the Republicans in Concord, led by Governor Chris Sununu, in realizing that now is the worst time to increase taxes. If Democrats fail to act and decide to raise taxes like Feltes and Volinsky want to, I pray the people of New Hampshire pay attention and send a new legislative majority to work with Governor Sununu in November.
Travis O'Hara
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.