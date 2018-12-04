To The Daily Sun,
N.H. Marine Patrol–Division of State Police would like to share its appreciation for the support provided by The Laconia Daily Sun, Gilford Police Department and Tilton & Gilford Walmart management to the Toys for Tots holiday fundraiser this past Saturday. A huge THANK YOU to our Lakes Region community for far exceeding our expectations with their generous donations!
Stephanie D. Colcord
N. H. Marine Patrol
Gilford
