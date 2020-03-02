To The Daily Sun,
Fraud is (1) the intentional misstatement of; (2) a material fact; (3) with the intention that the persons to whom the statement is made rely on the misstatement; (4) actual reliance on the misstatement by the persons to whom the misstatement is communicated; and (5) a change of position or actions by the persons to whom the misstatement is communicated because of the misstatement.
So how about some real-life examples of frauds regularly perpetrated on the voters in some of our towns, including Gilford.
When a town in New Hampshire assesses and collects property taxes to fund an approved budget, but portions of the expenditures set forth in the budget are not actually spent during the budget year, the resulting “leftover” tax money is referred to euphemistically as the budget “surplus,” as if it was magically created by the elites who actually run the town or city.
But most people know that government does not actually produce or manufacture anything of material value — other than, perhaps, loads of paper and hot air.
It would probably be very inconvenient if such leftover money or “surplus” was rolled over into the next year to reduce the taxes that need to be collected in that year. But that would be too easy and logical. Everyone loves a slush fund — except those who are paying for it.
So we end up with a situation in which town warrant articles seeking approval of the voters for expenditures outside of the ordinary operating budget are often described in the articles as “this sum to come from surplus fund balance and no amount to be raised from taxation.”
What a bunch of nonsense! This is the worst kind of fraud — fraud perpetrated by those we elect to provide good stewardship over our tax monies.
If the money was raised by taxation, it is tax money, plain and simple, no matter whether it is raised in the current year or was raised in prior years and left unspent.
This concept also applies to tax monies previously collected and placed in a so-called reserve fund. It is still tax money even if placed in a reserve fund.
After years of complaints that the warrant language is misleading and fraudulent, only some, but not all, of the upcoming warrants for the Gilford election to be held on March 10 now read “this sum to come from surplus fund balance and no amount to be raised from new taxation.” [emphasis added].
But several of the warrant articles still contain the old, clearly fraudulent, language.
It is apparent that the drafter of such warrant articles, presumably the town administrator, and approved by the three-member Board of Selectmen and the town’s Budget Committee, all must think that the voters are really stupid.
But we are only stupid if we let this kind of outrageous behavior continue unabated.
Norm Silber
Gilford
