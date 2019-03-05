To The Daily Sun,
We would like to offer the following regarding the recent letters which have appeared in The Sun regarding the Belmont's plans to construct an iron and manganese treatment facility.
The Town of Belmont has been awarded, through the Drinking Water Groundwater Trust Fund, a grant in the amount of $1.5 million for the construction of an iron and manganese water treatment plant; and we were also awarded a low-interest loan in the amount of $1.6 million through the same trust fund program. If the town does not vote by a 2/3 majority vote at this year’s Town Meeting on March 12 to move the project forward, the town will forfeit the grant and low-interest loan; there is no guarantee that this level of funding will be available to the town in the future.
While the recent letters speak to the potential of an alternative well having high-output and high-quality water, we believe that the alternative well they mention was only conditionally approved for up to 56,160 gallons per day, whereas the town’s wells are permitted under the large groundwater rules for up to 936,000 gallons per day. Well #3 alone is permitted for 648,000 gallons per day. We note that Well #3 met a high-quality standard at the time of its construction, however, over time it has shown steady increases in the level of iron and manganese; as have Wells 1 and 2, which are in the same aquifer. It is very likely that any potential source on this aquifer will, over time, have similar results.
We welcome your questions regarding this project and would direct you to our website at www.belmontnh.org for further information. We thank you for your time and consideration of Article 2.
Belmont Board of Selectmen
