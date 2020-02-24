To The Daily Sun,
This letter was going to be about why I will vote against Article 6 at Town Meeting on Saturday, March 14. But I just learned again why Town Meeting is past its prime.
A lady who is the bakery manager at a local grocery would like to vote on this article. but, as manager, she must work on Saturday, March 14. Part of her job description is to schedule the staff. She can schedule her 1/2-hour lunch break at any time, but this break must be determined early in the morning so the staff knows when they get their breaks, so a phone call from the meeting will not work, as she only gets a 1/2 hour. So her vote is mute. Not fair.
Also, how about all the “snow birds” who will not return until April? They do not get to vote.
Take Town Meeting behind the barn and shoot it. I hope SB2 will come to Moultonborough so every vote will count.
Now, Article 6: Kim Johnson at the bond hearing stated that the words for Article 6 came from the 2016 article, which is correct. However, a sentence from the 2016 article was omitted: “Note; Said amount may reduced by Pledged Donations currently estimated at Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($650,000.00) by the Friends of the Moultonborough Community Center.”
Where are these Pledged Donations? It appears that not one dollar has been raised and the signers to this article want our tax dollars to pay 100% of the $6.7 million cost, but since no engineering has been done at the site, are they sure it will only be $6.7 million?
I ask you to vote no on Article 6 and yes on Article 5 which the Selectmen brought forward with a known cost and a phased-in plan.
Jim Morrison
Moultonborough
