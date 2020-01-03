To The Daily Sun,
The article addressing housing affordability and availability touches on another in a growing number of outcomes that reflects this state and our nation’s policy of living off of our nonrenewable precious resources. While it is true that air, water, land, and minerals are necessary to fuel our lives and our economy, their continued misuse has had — and if continued will have — consequences that many will not like.
New Hampshire has touted for years its dependence on the tourist economy and eschewed other business models. Our real estate resources have been gobbled up by out-of-staters who pay the high taxes that allow the state to minimize its tax profile, but we pay a price. Housing affordability and availability are clearly victims of the demand for lakefront, access and proximate properties. Recall the recent scramble concerning VRBO rentals. At its core is the same issue.
We pay the more galling outcome of New Hampshire residents being unable to access the natural resources of our state. Stream access is more limited with each passing year. Just try getting onto Squam or Newfound or any of our other natural attractions. Absent the White Mountain National Forest, I suspect we would have even less access. Kudos to the land trust that isolated much of the north woods from development, but even there the demand for access has steeply impacted housing prices.
This strategy does produce opportunities in the hospitality and service economies, but these are less than high-paying and clearly not the jobs that can retain our young adults who seem to flee New Hampshire for other opportunities.
Our tourism economy has been a short-term boon and I fear a long-term curse. Our citizens pay dearly in the name of tax saving. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Paying our own way with higher taxes and husbanding our remaining resources and expanding the state business model is a notion we should all consider.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
