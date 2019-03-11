To The Daily Sun,
Last week in the Legislature was interesting and disturbing, with two long days of hearings and a House session. Interesting in that a long-standing law on capital punishment was voted to repeal and disturbing on another case that we were asked to violate our oath to support and defend the Constitution.
Let’s go to the Constitution case first. A well-financed group, including several folks from other states, proposed a law that would violate the 2nd, 4th, and 14th Amendments to the U.S Constitution by denying due process and allowing ex-parte hearings, conducted by telephone-enabling judges to order the confiscation of a person's guns without that person being present or able to face their accusers.
While there are people who might do harm, like committing suicide, the Constitution is clear in protecting the rights of all. Some people are willing to ignore the protections to have their way. Even the ACLU and other excellent legal minds said the bill needed work to pass constitutional muster. It wasn’t ready for prime time. There may be an avenue, but not at the expense of protected rights. The whole House took an oath to uphold the Constitution. It is sad that some members willingly violate their oath and vote their pocketbook or their emotions. A meeting is this week determine the recommendation the Criminal Justice Committee will make to the full House. I’ve received a lot of pressure from the touchy-feely crowd, but I will be voting to kill the bill to uphold my oath.
At the Thursday session, the House voted to repeal capital punishment (HB-455). New Hampshire is very judicious with this punishment. The last execution was in 1939. Currently there is one person waiting, who admitted killing a police officer. Current RSA allows capital punishment due to the egregious murder of a mother, and the maiming of her daughter in Mount Vernon. I believe in capital punishment but the bill passed 279-88 and progresses to the Senate. If it passes onto the governor he has promised a veto.
On the lighter side, we infringed on your liberties by voting against HB-473 that allowed for personal hobby distillation of spirits. We allow you to make wine and beer. Evidently the Temperance League is alive and well. We also passed HB-511, that will add vaping to the indoor smoking ban and HB-153 to make discipline records of police officers public. I voted to support the latter.
The number of bills to repeal recently passed laws protecting voter integrity is very disturbing. New Hampshire, simply, must secure your votes at the ballot box. We witnessed vote “harvesting” in North Carolina with loose absentee ballot rules like those presented in HB-556 and HB-611. The results were along party lines, culminating in the undermining of voter integrity. One must wonder what the supporters of these bills are trying to accomplish. The “lemming lock-step” in the U.S. House that voted to allow illegal aliens to vote seems to have filtered to the N.H. House.
Dave Testerman
Representative for Hill & Franklin
Franklin
(1) comment
If the anti constitutional lefties are allowed to confiscate our guns so they fell 'safer', why have a constitution at all? That's what gun free zones are, right? No real safety program, just a sign. All they have to do is say "I'm scared' and your civil rights go down the toilet. Keep fighting Dave!
