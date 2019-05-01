To The Daily Sun,
After reading Mayor Giunta’s recent letter, I had to respond as one of those “fellow residents of Franklin”. He states that, even though property values went up, the tax rate went down, leaving tax revenues collected unchanged. Tell that to my neighbors.
I live in a 55+ community of people on fixed incomes, many of whom saw their taxes go up, and some $800 a year or more. It’s hard to understand why much of these increases are due to the so-called view, when the residents do not own the property. We merely own our homes, not the land they sit on. They are manufactured homes, yet we are being assessed as if we own the building and the property they sit on.
The Mayor asks that the residents spread the good word about what’s going on, and that positive word of mouth is important. Mr. Mayor, it’s not easy to be positive when that pizza has to cut into smaller pieces just to make ends meet. Keep in mind, if you add too many toppings, people can’t afford the pie.
Helen Lacroix
Franklin
