To The Daily Sun,
As 2020 approaches, I’d like to be more hopeful of our country becoming less divided. On Christmas day, CBS evening news told many feel-good stories from around the country but the very first story was someone with some obscure personal complaint of President Trump. Was that necessary on Christmas?
The first letter to the editor on Dec. 26 strikes at the heart of what is keeping our country divided and it is a shame that the very people we should be able to trust to provide unbiased facts are so complicit in our troubles. It is not that they blatantly lie, although some have been exposed for this. They report the most negative facts, rarely the complete sentence, hence lack of context and true intent, ignore the whole or real story, and repeat it endlessly; the same words on every network, endlessly.
I was also stuck by a comment in the “Don Quixote’s quest” letter, “… hope the Republicans in the Senate realize it’s their constitutional duty to find him guilty.…” No, it’s their constitutional duty to listen to the evidence gathered, voted on and presented by Congress and make their own determination as to guilt or innocence. However, I can understand the confusion. I thought Congress gathered all evidence, questioned all witnesses, reviewed all facts and then voted. It was my understanding that Congress would seek resolution from the Judiciary over disputes of evidence and testimony. Once voted on and presented to the Senate, Congress would have completed its duty. That does not appear to be the case.
In America, are we not innocent until proven guilty? What are we supposed to think when there have been calls from individuals in Congress for the President to prove his innocence, calls for his impeachment minutes after he was sworn in and claims of no bias from individuals in Congress — as they vote for the seventh time to impeach him? Now we hear claims there cannot be a fair trial in the Senate because some have already spoken out against impeaching our President? Really? It’s not like we haven’t heard the evidence over and over relentlessly. Half the country is biased one way or the other and isn’t this a fine state of affairs for our country?
I was impressed by how much President Clinton was able to accomplish for our country during his impeachment even though I did not care for his personal behavior. We read all about those but how many know the accomplishments for our country in the last three years? I’ve read so many letters asking how anyone could possibly have voted for President Trump; asking to understand what kind of people would do that. That’s probably a question they will never have an answer to simply because they are too busy listening to themselves.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
