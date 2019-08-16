To The Daily Sun,
Shucks. I just woke up this morning and found out Greenland is not for sale. I thought the president’s idea of buying it was a great idea; he’d move there, it could be his winter home, and could then run it into the ground as he has done here.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
