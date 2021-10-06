To The Daily Sun,
A lot of us were there once. Want to have the cool car, and to make it sound loud so the opposite sex will notice us. I guess the idea was, if she hates the sound outside of the car she's sure to want to get into it with me and take a ride. At least, that's what I told myself when I popped a tailpipe cover on my 1990 Subaru Loyale back in my day. It made my Subaru sound like a weed whacker. Though it wasn't very loud, it was annoying and I found myself seeing people on the street looking at me like they were wondering who the loser is with this thing on his car. The day it came off wasn't long after this, and it cost me a slashed tire from a neighbor in the complex. I found out how to adult somewhat that day, realizing that getting out at 6 a.m. to go to work might have made for a bad relationship with my neighbors.
Fast forward. Young people still want to tune their cars. They still want to be noticed. They still want to compensate for their insecurity by screaming down the street at high speed in average cars tuned to look fast, smell awful and sound terrible.
In my investigation, I learned that most high performance cars do this naturally, and most people with some sensibility actually don't want their cars to make these popping, shooting, farting noises so they tune it to make sure it doesn't. From my research, they don't want that sound, they consider these pops to be not only wholly unnecessary but the sure sign that someone doesn't actually get how to tune their car. However, this crowd is full of people with actual performance vehicles.
The cars around here have their own subgroups on the internet, and their choices include improving this mapping so that the vehicle can pop on demand, so they can pop frequently. The highest rated comment was the person who stated they wanted it to pop loudly anytime they drove by a dog, an old person, a child or a veteran. They expressed that they enjoyed seeing people jump. The comments show that the act is for malfeasance and not simply unavoidable.
Most in our community will say it's just "kids being kids" and will point the finger and say we did the same thing in our age. I can't remember in my youth being so depraved as to want children to cry, or old people to jump, or veterans to hear these noises and suffer. While we just chalk it up to them all being little kids, I will point out that, again, these aren't children. Keeping them as children indemnifies them of their intention. They are quite literally attempting to disrupt others as a daily checkpoint in their lives.
If these are your kids, ask yourself what you taught them to make them think living this way is acceptable.
Tony Jankowski
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.