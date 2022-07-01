To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to recent letters claiming that the 2020 election was stolen and the Jan. 6 Hearings are a waste of time. They are still providing statements when facts that have already been proven multiple times to be false and inaccurate.
Here is the information directly from Wikipedia:
“After the 2020 United States presidential election, the campaign for incumbent President Donald Trump and others filed and lost at least 63 lawsuits contesting election processes, vote counting, and the vote certification process in multiple states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Among the judges who dismissed the lawsuits were some appointed by Trump himself.
Nearly all the suits were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence. Judges, lawyers, and other observers described the suits as 'frivolous' and 'without merit'. In one instance, the Trump campaign and other groups seeking his reelection collectively lost multiple cases in six states on a single day."
The U.S. attorney general, the director of National Intelligence, and the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency – as well as some Trump campaign staff – dismissed these claims. State and federal judges, election officials, and state governors also decided the claims were baseless. The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the efforts to overturn the election on Dec. 11, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2021.
Up until the third hearing, everyone that testified was a Republican and almost all were part of the Trump administration, including his own daughter and son-in-law. Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and chief counsel appeared and told Trump that the election was not stolen multiple times and the people storming the Capital were 40 feet from Pence, his wife and staff and they had every intention of hanging him if they had caught up to him.
Tony Greco
Moultonborough
