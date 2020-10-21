To The Daily Sun,
You couldn't ask for a better man then Peter Brunette for Belknap County commissioner.
A lifelong resident of Laconia and a person that will represent the people of Belknap County. He has been in state service for 30 years doing child welfare cases because he cares. He has served on several boards and commissions and supports the Lakes Region in many ways. He will be dedicated and committed to representing all of us to the best of his ability.
Please join me in supporting his candidacy and vote for Peter Brunette on November 3.
Tony Felch
Laconia
