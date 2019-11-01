To The Daily Sun,
Tony Felch has given unselfishly to the city of Laconia in many capacities; for example, Leavitt Park, Robbie Mills Foundation, the Children’s Auction, and others. He sat with the citizens of Laconia during the attempts to save the Hathaway House.
A vote for Tony is a vote for someone who is a lifelong resident with a vision of a safe, vibrant Laconia for all of our residents.
Give him a chance and watch what he can do.
Tom Scribner
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.