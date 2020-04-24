To The Daily Sun,
The distressing economic failure at the heart of LRGHealthcare and the hundreds of hospitals across America who now find themselves confined to their own intensive care units are beyond obvious. This incredible business-social failure is politically sourced. Driven by the trojan horse, Democratic Party whose below the radar aim has always been to make health care run as poorly and as costly as possible while blaming all that ails it on greed in the private sector.
The Democrats end game has always been heads they win-tails they win. If increased government intrusion in health care gave the illusion it helped, that supported louder, screams for more government involvement. If the piece meal, intrusion failed, that was undeniable evidence government had to replace all of private enterprise, not just part of it. Who can deny that isn’t precisely what has happened and the con game that’s been attempted and still is.
What better Democratic game plan to kill private enterprise in health care than to have government DICTATE to hospitals they will only pay them only 80 cents for every dollar of actual costs which comprises 70 percent of all the work they do. What better way to kill private hospitals than have government dictate they will accept every penniless person in America, forcing hundreds of billions in costs on to the private sector where they transform into outrageous, sky high costs for both care and insurance. That fertilizes even more outrage toward private enterprise, which is EXACTLY what the Democratic Party wants. What better method than have government by edict force the private sector to pass through sky high costs to tens of millions of people all as socialist, double talking, hate peddling, scum bags like Sanders yell “see the greed.”
The Democratic Party has worked tirelessly since FDR to create the illusion that private enterprise is the cause of all that’s wrong in health care. Democrats have dual aims. First, getting sole credit for the fantasy, illusion, government provided, health care is FREE which millions of idiots want to “buy into.” The same way legions of people lined up to hand money to Ponzi and Madoff. Democrats are certain FREE HEALTH CARE will tilt voting toward them for the next 100 years. Thus, all risks are worth the prize. All paid for by printing trillions, non-stop, in fiat $100 bills, further dividing the haves from the have nots, who will be taxed to death paying for it just as they are across all of Europe. Health care will become a replica of the government run, post office system — continually BANKRUPT without accountability. It will never be fixed because POLITICS prevents it the same way politics refuses to fix the multi trillion dollar insolvencies of Social Security and Medicare. If you like JOKES and FAILURE, you love Democrats. You can blame them for the hospitals failure.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
