The country finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place. Two front-runners for president far ahead in the polls yet few people want them.
Donald Trump could be elected with a rap sheet. His first act: pardon himself. Joe Biden might do the same for his son to keep him of the slammer.
There’s a tortured history of people like Trump being elected. Look no further than Silvio Berlusconi, prime minister of Italy. Tax fraud and bribery his “credentials” while he’d been caught in the company of underage girls so many times it was Italy’s best known secret. None of it slowed Silvio’s incredible popularity or electability.
Should Trump get a pass? Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal are not “jail bait.” Who thinks past married presidents, all philandering hound dogs like JFK, LBJ and “Blue Dress” Bill would have passed up an overnight with Karen? When hell freezes over.
Watching Biden teeter-totter, slip, slur, mumble and tumble wondering where the bathroom disappeared to as he enters a storage closet yelling to handlers "where’s the toilet paper dispenser?" is darn scary to watch. If you're legally blind, I can understand a Joe vote. It’s clear. There are lots of blind voters around. The sandwich is stuffed full. Unbelievably, the state lets them drive. Darn dangerous to visit there.
Who’s scarier? Trump or Biden? How’d we get in this mess? Voting against someone, not for the best person. Democrats and Republicans could have run God. God would have gotten few votes from the other party. That’s how we got Biden and Trump. Voting against, not for, is a race to the bottom. We’re there. Two whale-poop candidates.
