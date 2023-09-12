Is the United Auto Workers union the friend or the enemy to the economic security of a family? Is any union families' friend?
Those who are a UAW member, or in any other union, it might appear that the union is helping. The union beats employers bloody for a contract. It raises pay with zero promise to do more work or better. Here’s the other side of that coin.
Some 100,000 UAW workers promise to strike if a whopping 40% pay hike isn’t agreed to. These workers already make $10-$20 more per hour than their counterparts in non unionized factories in right-to-work states.
Thankfully, just 11% of the American workforce is unionized. How’s a 40% UAW pay hike helping families survive the agony of left wing-inspired Bidenomics, the mutant version of Obamanomics. It’s not. These higher wage costs transform almost dollar for dollar into higher auto prices. Other unionized contractors to the auto industry will immediately follow suit with similar wage demands.
A new car costs, give or take, $50,000. The UAW wants you to pay more. Four short years ago it took 33 weeks of average wages to buy a new car. Now it’s 42. American families have their living standards eviscerated every time any union demands higher wages for the same work. The UAW already bankrupted GM once.
Few organizations are more beholden to Joe Biden than the UAW. Biden and Barack Obama before him have thrown billions of government slush fund money in exchange for their vote. A quid pro quo like none other. All while the same donkey jockeys sack the economic security of 89% of all those families outside the union who now find they can’t afford a car. Never in history have so few plundered so many and yelled how happy they are doing it.
