We’ve seen this movie before. A presidential candidate is running for office. His opponents hold office. They use the expansive, monster power of government to spy, discredit and destroy their opponent.
No matter how much you might hate Donald Trump, that’s happened to Trump not once but twice. No matter how despicable Trump might be, this abuse of power if allowed to stand without challenge is a thousand times more dangerous than Trump on his worst day, spewing his worst tantrum.
This atrocity is a malignant cancer on democracy and society. If it’s not called out and cut out it will destroy the free, democratic America we have known for 200-plus years.
Dateline: 2016. The Obama/Hillary were determined to save us all from Trump. They used every undercover CIA, FBI agent (people whose paycheck boss Obama signed) to spy, wire tap secretly on Trump. Information used as ammo to thwart Trump’s rapid rise in the polls threatening Hillary’s presumed coronation as president. Suddenly, like magic Trump was accused of colluding with the Russians. That accusation consumed the media while no proof beyond a reasonable doubt ever surfaced.
Dateline: 2023. Trump is suddenly charged again with numerous crimes. All sourced from the Democrats' government-run “election hit mob” who’s weekly paychecks are being signed by Joe Biden. Who among you thinks people reporting to Biden will refuse to do his bidding to keep their jobs. People who themselves are certified “Trump haters."
All in the backdrop of Hillary’s secret ”home brew computer” sending highly sensitive classified information is conveniently given a pass by Obama while Hunter Biden comes to the table with a sweetheart plea deal from people also getting paid indirectly by Joe Biden.
This is gross abuse of power. Trump is minor league compared to the abuse of society by Obama, Hillary and Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.