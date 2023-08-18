America is about a naive a group of people who have ever lived. Easy marks for BS artists that fill the halls of politics and higher education.
Americans now suffer under a staggering $1.77 trillion in student debt. More debt than on every credit card in America. Americans have been sold a “pig in a poke.” They swallowed it hook, line and sinker. Especially the “sinker” part. The lives of tens of millions of people are now “sinking” in shreds, the result of student debt.
Millions of kids were told a lie. Going to college would provide them a good life with a high-paying job. A lie higher education benefitted from with job security while the kids' chances were closer to Vegas odds. The lie is exposed. College with high student debt did not lead to better jobs with higher wages for many millions of people. That was always the con. Kids now yell “we were lied to.” Politicians, always looking for an aggrieved party to rescue come running.
Joe Biden just tried to wave a magic wand to wipe out $430 billion with intentions doing so would “buy” the 2024 election with votes from 20-somethings. Higher education fooled us the first time. Politicians want to fool us a second time. Biden pretends he’s Santa Claus. Promises to hand out $430 billion like candy. What a slap in the face and kick in the butt to all the millions of people over the past 100 years who have stood tall, suffering great hardship to pay back their financial obligations. What an insult from Joe Biden to most bill-paying Americans.
Thankfully, the Supreme Court saw through this political heist. They stopped old Biden cold. Joe promises he will circumvent the court ruling. It’s no wonder Donald Trump gets ideas about middle fingering the law.
