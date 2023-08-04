Nashua is not Laconia, but the symptomology of the problem at Nashua’s Mount Pleasant elementary school is the same across America.
Property tax burden is driven in good part by sky-high education costs. These costs lower living standards for every homeowner while they contribute directly to steep rents. What does education do to reduce this burden on society? Answer: Nothing. In fact the first focus of teachers and their unions is to make education cost more, not less. Unions are the sledge hammers education uses to beat taxpayers' wallets bloody.
Nosebleed per-pupil costs in NH could be lowered by improvements in education productivity. There are none. While macro academic performance is horrific. No matter the stunning success of applying new technology in every other profession/business to raise productivity by replacing labor content. Improved building utilization could also cut education expenses to ease the pain on taxpayers. No matter dropping school enrollments for two decades, zero improvement there either. No profession has done so little to ease the financial stress on taxpayers than public education. In fact, every opportunity to do so has been met with a sense of entitlement, bullying resistance and brick throwing.
Mount Pleasant just won a two-year reprieve to remain open. It has experienced a colossal 45% drop in enrollment since 2000. Other schools in Nashua could absorb these 250 kids. Making this building possibly available for desperately needed public housing. Public education heatedly fought this closure. The same as teachers have fought every school closure for the last 100 years. Truth is, education has zero interest to change its disgusting behavior harming both kids and taxpayers. America lacks both the stomach and discipline required to enact such desperately needed change to hold education fully accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.