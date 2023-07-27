People are a lot like computers. They start out with plenty of memory. Over time it becomes inadequate or it fails entirely. Adding or fixing failed memory in a human is no easy task.
Celine Champagne's letter is a classic example. She suggests the same nin com-poop, idea many other democarts have put forth. We need to end the Electoral College. Replace it with the popular vote. When you hear this, urn from that person as fast as if a grizzly is eying you for lunch. To suggest this means a person has either run out of memory or it’s malfunctioning.
The hole is this idea is as deep as the Grand Canyon. To replace the Electoral College with the popular vote means every backwater state like NH plus 40 others sparsely populated would never see a presidential candidate. The few states with tens of millions in population will forever decide who will be president. The founders in their wisdom foresaw this dilemma. The Electoral College was created to assure rural America got a fair political shake.
Those few high population states vote overwhelmingly Democrat. They’re stuffed tight with legions of people sucking every form of government hand out and welfare program known to mankind. They vote Democratic to keep the whale size free money pipeline flowing. Funded in good part from the pockets of hardworking Americans in the other 40 states through high taxation. Champagne wants 40 states to get intentionally victimized. Hilariously, not once, but twice. They never see a candidate while taxation of their earnings funds the welfare state that is the heart and soul of the Democratic Party today.
