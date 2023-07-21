News headline: Miami and Phoenix are experiencing heat from hell. Supposedly caused by burning fossil fuel. The unsaid headline: If a change to people’s lifestyle preferences is required to stop it, we’re all KFC.
Look no further than the Lakes Region. It’s stuffed tight with thousands of people from all over the country. Many drove hundreds of miles in gasoline-powered cars to get here. Many flew in on planes that burn hundreds of gallons of fossil fuel per minute. After arriving they get behind gas-guzzling power boats that literally carpet the lake. Or they sit tall on jet skis burning more gasoline. If it isn’t a lake full of boats exhaling carbon, we’re invaded by a locust-like horde of gasoline-powered motorcycles, while business interests want record attendance so they can spew record carbon. Did someone say NASCAR? Thousands more visitors burning tens of thousands more gallons of carbon-laced fossil fuel speeding tons of it into the atmosphere at 100-plus MPH.
All these entertaining and humanity-transporting pursuits add marginal carbon into the atmosphere. An atmosphere we’re told by Democrats and “the Earth is burning” climate alarmists is drowning in the stuff. Supposedly, drowning to the point of human extinction. You would never know that danger driving around the Lakes Region on any summer day. The alarmists want less fossil fuel burned as long as they’re not the ones having their lifestyles disrupted. Who’s foolish enough to think alarmist Democrats' backsides aren’t sitting in all these carbon-producing recreational devices?
Hilariously, they’re the same hypocrites who write letters to The Daily Sun demonizing big oil companies yelling they're destroying the planet in pursuit of profit. Profit made possible by the “Earth is burning” Democrats riding in planes, cars, boats, motorcycles and jet skis.
