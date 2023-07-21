To The Daily Sun,

News headline: Miami and Phoenix are experiencing heat from hell. Supposedly caused by burning fossil fuel. The unsaid headline: If a change to people’s lifestyle preferences is required to stop it, we’re all KFC.

