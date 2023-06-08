To The Daily Sun,

Just read that almost all the nation's mish-mash electrical grid is under threat of blackouts or distressed operation this summer. In fact, 95% of the grid west of the Mississippi is under threat. Distressed operation means grid sites have to get waivers from regulators to operate with fuel mixes that put more CO2 in the air than they’re permitted. In other words, permission to speed up climate change by burning more coal to keep air conditioners running on every 95-degree day across the West Coast.

