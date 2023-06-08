Just read that almost all the nation's mish-mash electrical grid is under threat of blackouts or distressed operation this summer. In fact, 95% of the grid west of the Mississippi is under threat. Distressed operation means grid sites have to get waivers from regulators to operate with fuel mixes that put more CO2 in the air than they’re permitted. In other words, permission to speed up climate change by burning more coal to keep air conditioners running on every 95-degree day across the West Coast.
Consider this backdrop: We now have a barely functioning electrical grid. One held together with duct tape and baling wire all while government is forcing MPG mandates on auto manufactures. The only way those mandates can be met is by producing tens of millions more electric vehicles that will plug into the grid, requiring tens of millions more kilowatt hours of power on an already sinking power grid.
While at the same time we demand tens of thousands of new housing units be built all destined to suck tens of millions more kilowatts of juice on hot days. All while much of the new power being produced comes from solar or wind. Solar produces no power when the sun isn’t out while wind produces no energy when the wind doesn’t blow. Its why every person who has solar on their roof has conventional electrical backup (let me add backup they don’t even want to pay their fair share in maintaining). People are not stupid, but government is. Who are you gonna call when you're in the third day of a 95-degree heat wave and your blacked out with sweat rolling down your face? Joe Biden or Al Gore? Good luck on either of them picking up the phone.
