To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to express my extreme dismay over Article #19 on Moultonborough’s town warrant, asking for $75K of taxpayer money to demolish the Taylor House. Why are our recent planning studies and recommendations being ignored by town officials? The Taylor House is a community asset and an iconic building that is critical to our town’s identity, history, and the look of our ‘Main Street’ area.
I served on the UNH First Impressions steering committee this past summer, working with dedicated Moultonborough volunteers to identify community assets and opportunities for improvement, revitalization, and economic development. The visiting team praised Moultonborough’s historic buildings and existing small-town character and urged us to leverage these historic assets to attract investment and new business in the Village.
The Taylor House clearly meets all “historic“ criteria and I fully support the Heritage Commission’s efforts to find a solution and a future for the house that is consistent with planning, economic development, and heritage goals. I was present at a meeting in 2017 where the selectmen couldn’t even agree about spending insurance money received after Storm Stella for roofing repairs on the Taylor House. The town’s ongoing neglect of the house has led to visible exterior deterioration.
In the end, only one side of the house was re-roofed, leaving the barn with a temporary cover that has failed repeatedly. As a longtime taxpayer, I am appalled that the town is not protecting its investment. The Taylor House is an asset acquired with taxpayer dollars, and its ongoing cosmetic deterioration is a disgrace. Isn’t it the town’s responsibility to maintain and repair all municipal properties?
As reported in the Meredith News, the Taylor House was finally listed for sale in December 2019, and its listing has generated considerable interest to date. So why not take the time and make the effort to find the right buyer to take on the property, as supported by the Planning Board and state-level advocates. The house is on the N.H. State Register of Historic Places for its architectural and historical significance.
If the overall goal is to revitalize the village, then clearly there should be no rush to demolish a landmark historic building. The Taylor House was identified both as an asset and as an opportunity for redevelopment in the UNH report, which like the 2018 Community Charrette recommends selling this character-defining building to an investor who will rehabilitate it and return it to the town tax rolls.
In my view, this is the only reasonable solution, not demolition. Moultonborough needs a success story like those we’ve seen in other Lakes Region communities.
Tom Wardrop
Moultonborough
