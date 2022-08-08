The notice for the delegation’s Monday meeting is fatally flawed: The laws regarding “further meetings” are clear, the chairperson of the convention. RSA 24:9-c, the matter of notice is not ambiguous — its the clerk of the convention, who shall mail to each member of the convention a notice stating the time, place and purpose of further meetings “at least 7 days before” the day of the meeting and shall cause to be published a like notice at least 7 days before the day of the meeting in a “newspaper of general circulation," RSA 24:9-d.
The county’s legal opinion founded on the Right-To Know RSA 91-A regarding “notice" conflicts with 7-day notice laws applicable to the convention's so- called emergency meeting. Any meeting held pursuant to the terms of this paragraph shall comply with all of the requirements of this chapter relating to public meetings, and shall not circumvent the spirit and purpose of this chapter as expressed in RSA 91-A:1, RSA 91-A:2, II (b). The determination that an emergency exists shall be made by the chairman or presiding officer of the public body. The facts upon which that determination is based shall be included in the minutes of the meeting, RSA 91-A:2, III (b).
