To The Daily Sun,
The City Council meeting for Feb. 8 includes a public hearing, an unnumbered resolution relative to “Authorizing the city manager to accept donated funds on behalf of the City.”
To my recollection, the first time such an issue surfaced was in the 1990s, when a $15,000 check was delivered to the city manager from an anonymous, nonresident, secret donor with the provision that the $15,000 dollars shall be used by the city to seek a Purchase and Sales (P&S) agreement to buy the Colonial Theater.
The check was deposited in the General Fund, never to be seen, to date. A P&S agreement was consummated but the city defaulted. The City Council decided to appropriate $50,000, the purpose this time was to advertise for an individual to purchase the Colonial Theater. The Fire Chief and the Electrical Inspector opposed this effort. I was able to review the city’s Colonial Theater inspection file. The primary issues were a severe failure of the roof and rafters requiring engineering certification, including total cost for repairs. The electrical service and associated wiring would have to be upgraded to current code regarding its entirety of parcels involved. Also a sprinkler system would be mandatory for the parcels involved. Subsequently, the council approved a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $50,000. I opposed the use of tax dollars back then.
What we have today is a different manager and council, with the exception of councilor Bob Hamel. In keeping with the status quo, lacking one charter section, code or law to support such a public hearing, the invisible, no number resolution. Just another secret donor, unknown amount and unknown purpose. Why did the City Council decide the manager should have the power? Is the “unknown” going to cost the taxpayer another $1.14 million or another $8.6 million bond? The City Council is known as habitual offenders, who ultimately ask forgiveness to avoid litigation. Where will the unanticipated revenue be deposited? In an off-budget account or a current use account in the annual budget and carried over to a new fiscal year, or a supplemental appropriation after the budget has been adopted in FY 2021-22? Or a current use expensed or XYZ line item?
If the proposed resolution is adopted, the city manager for any purpose, coupled with his powers to apply, accept and expend funds, makes our manager-council form of government a dictatorship.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
