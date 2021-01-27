To The Daily Sun,
I wonder if Trumpublicans like Peter Kirk ever listen to themselves or even think before they spew their spurious trash. Mr. Kirk claims that, among other fallacies, the Biden administration will "abolish government." This rather seems the orientation of QAnon and the other
right-wing militants who avowedly want to overthrow our legitimate government and replace it with what, their own ruling elite? Biden will "abolish patriotism." Is this like Trump, who urged known radicals to fight for his false claim of winning the election and against our legitimate government? We all know where this led. Biden will "abolish the family." Biden is a much more exemplary family man than Trump ever could be. Biden has suffered personal loss in his family and is so openly and unabashedly affectionate toward his family, as opposed to
Trump, whose only relationship with his children is for the purpose of furthering his own business and political ambitions. I don't think I ever saw a moment of true affection in that family. Biden will "abolish religion." This is hard to believe about a man who is a devout, church-going Roman Catholic, as opposed to Trump, whose most profound religious experience was probably forcefully clearing out peaceful protesters so that he could stand in front of a church holding the bible upside down for a photo-op.
After Trump won the presidency, the Trumpublicans reacted to opposition complaints by regularly describing these as sour grapes. But at least the sour grapes never resulted in an act as unimaginable as the storming of our Capitol that was prompted by Trump and his cohorts.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
