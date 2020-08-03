To The Daily Sun,
I find it unconscionable that the promoters of Bike Week and our local authorities are showing so little concern and care for our citizens by allowing this event to go on in August. We have done so well in Meredith and local communities in controlling COVID19. Now we are going to allow this influx of bikers from all over into Laconia and surrounding communities, filling up our local bars, restaurants and stores.
Will we be able to verify that bikers from outside New England have actually self-quarantined for the required period? And does anyone believe that the majority of bikers will actually wear masks in public areas since, as a previous writer noted, stores such as Hannaford cannot enforce mask rules without a state mandate?
I, for one, am really concerned about the effect Bike Week will have on Meredith and other local communities. This is truly a matter of self-promotion on the part of Bike Week and a failure to protect our citizens on the part of local government.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.