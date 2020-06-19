To The Daily Sun,
Hallelujah! Finally the crumbling walls at the Route 3/25 crossroads in Meredith have come crumbling down. No matter how long it takes for the construction of new buildings there, this is so much better than the decrepit structures that made the center of Meredith look like a third-world war zone.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.